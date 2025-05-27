Left Menu

Delhi Schools Lead in Climate Education

The Delhi government has approved a project for climate change and sustainability education in Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalayas for the 2025-26 academic year. The initiative, led by Earth Warriors Global, aims to empower students through activities and teacher training in selected schools in the North East district.

Updated: 27-05-2025 23:31 IST
The Delhi government has embarked on an ambitious journey to integrate climate change and sustainability education into its school curriculum. This initiative targets Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalayas for the academic year 2025-26, marking a significant step in fostering environmental awareness among young minds.

As per the directive from the Directorate of Education's NGO Branch, Earth Warriors Global has been given the go-ahead to collaborate with these institutions. The project aims to empower students to become proactive participants in combating climate change through structured educational activities.

The initiative will span ten schools across the North East district, including Yamuna Vihar and Ghonda. Activities are capped at 20, with stipulations requiring all teacher training to occur on school premises. Coordination will be under the purview of the North East's Deputy Directors of Education.

