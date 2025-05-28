Left Menu

Trump Administration Targets Harvard: A $100 Million Fallout

The Trump administration plans to terminate remaining federal contracts with Harvard University, valued at $100 million. This move follows prior cuts to $3 billion in grants and efforts to revoke foreign student enrollments. These actions draw protests on campus, as the university challenges the administration legally.

Updated: 28-05-2025 06:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 06:03 IST
The Trump administration is taking steps to end federal contracts with Harvard University, as stated in a letter sent by the U.S. General Services Administration to federal agencies. The termination is estimated to affect contracts worth about $100 million.

This decision comes on the heels of previous actions by the administration, which have included cutting $3 billion in research funding and attempting to rescind permissions for Harvard to enroll international students. This has sparked protests and legal challenges from the university.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's attempt to revoke foreign student enrollment faced a temporary block by a federal judge. Meanwhile, accusations against Harvard include discriminatory admissions and staffing practices, which the university denies, citing a breach of First Amendment rights.

