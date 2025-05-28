Left Menu

UPSC Revolutionizes Exam Applications with New Online Portal

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched a new online application portal to streamline the application process for its various examinations. Effective May 28, 2025, the portal aims to eliminate last-minute application rushes by allowing candidates to complete most registration details in advance.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the rollout of a new online application portal designed to simplify the exam registration process for candidates. This change aims to improve efficiency by reducing last-minute application rushes, with the new system coming into effect on May 28, 2025.

According to a statement from UPSC, the traditional One Time Registration (OTR) module will no longer be in use. Instead, applicants can utilize the new portal to fill out and submit applications for various examinations, including the CDS Exam-II and NDA & NA-II of 2025.

The updated system allows candidates to pre-complete registration details in three sections—account creation, universal registration, and the common application form. This ensures that when the specific exam notifications are released, candidates only need to update section-specific details, thereby saving time and reducing stress.

