Left Menu

Haryana's Bold Move: Free Land Offered for Forensic Science University

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini offers free land in Panchkula to establish National Forensic Sciences University campuses. This initiative aims to enhance forensic education and open new opportunities for youth. Haryana is advancing with new criminal laws, boosting capacities in police and judiciary sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:47 IST
Haryana's Bold Move: Free Land Offered for Forensic Science University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to advance forensic science education, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has proposed free land in Panchkula for establishing both temporary and permanent campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Saini has formally requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah's approval, emphasizing the urgent need for NFSU campuses in the state. The proposal was initially sent to the Union Home Ministry in November 2022 and forwarded to NFSU, Gandhinagar, which formed a committee to inspect the land.

The infrastructure move aligns with Haryana's efforts to become the first state to fully implement new criminal laws, aimed at modernizing justice systems and enhancing human resource capacities across critical departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025