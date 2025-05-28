Haryana's Bold Move: Free Land Offered for Forensic Science University

In a bid to advance forensic science education, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has proposed free land in Panchkula for establishing both temporary and permanent campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Saini has formally requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah's approval, emphasizing the urgent need for NFSU campuses in the state. The proposal was initially sent to the Union Home Ministry in November 2022 and forwarded to NFSU, Gandhinagar, which formed a committee to inspect the land.

The infrastructure move aligns with Haryana's efforts to become the first state to fully implement new criminal laws, aimed at modernizing justice systems and enhancing human resource capacities across critical departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)