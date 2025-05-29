Sweep of Chinese Student Visa Revocations Stirs U.S.-China Tensions

In a significant policy shift, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to aggressively revoke visas of Chinese students connected to the Chinese Communist Party or those studying in critical fields. The move, part of the Trump administration's strict immigration stance, might disrupt a crucial talent pipeline for U.S. tech firms and impact American educational institutions financially reliant on foreign students.

The State Department, alongside the Department of Homeland Security, will increase scrutiny of visa applications from China and Hong Kong. China's Foreign Ministry condemned the action as an unjust crackdown, exacerbating tensions between the two countries amid ongoing economic and trade disputes.

U.S. institutions have benefited significantly from the influx of Chinese students, who contributed over $50 billion to the economy in 2023. However, the number of Chinese students in the U.S. is already declining due to heightened government scrutiny and geopolitical tensions. This policy change could further deter Chinese students from seeking education in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)