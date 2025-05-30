Tougher Prosecution Measures Announced to Address School Attendance Crisis

Associate Education Minister David Seymour has announced a decisive new direction in the Government’s efforts to combat New Zealand’s worsening school attendance crisis. Under the new plan, the Ministry of Education will adopt a firmer stance, including pursuing legal prosecution of parents who consistently fail to send their children to school without valid reasons.

This intensified approach underscores the Government’s commitment to ensuring every child receives their right to an education, and to reversing the long-term trend of chronic absenteeism that has plagued the school system in recent years.

A New Era of Accountability in School Attendance

“The Ministry of Education is proactively contacting Attendance Service providers and schools to ensure parents who repeatedly refuse to send their children to school are referred to the Ministry,” Seymour stated.

He emphasized that prosecution will now be a viable and enforceable response for those parents who reject support mechanisms and continue to neglect their legal obligations. While this measure is seen as a last resort, Seymour made it clear that accountability will no longer be optional. “Prosecution is a reality for parents who refuse to send their children to school and ignore supports to ensure their children are in class and learning,” he said.

Safeguards for Vulnerable Students

Importantly, the Minister clarified that the new policy will not apply to all non-attending students. Parents of children who are absent due to chronic illness, disability-related health conditions, or who are actively working with their school to resolve attendance issues, will not be targeted under these enforcement measures.

This exception reflects a more compassionate approach for families genuinely facing hardships, while still focusing legal tools on cases of persistent neglect.

Introduction of the STAR Framework

As part of this broader strategy, schools will be required to implement a formal attendance management plan by Term 1 of 2026. This plan must align with the Government’s new Stepped Attendance Response (STAR) framework—a multi-tiered model designed to clarify the responsibilities of all key stakeholders, including school leadership, boards of trustees, parents, and the Ministry of Education.

The STAR framework works on a colour-coded system, with students who miss 15 or more days per term falling into the ‘red light’ category. This level of absence will trigger a series of interventions, culminating in the potential for prosecution if no improvement is seen.

“The basic premise of the STAR is that no child is left behind,” said Seymour. “It makes clear who must do what to get children back into the classroom, where they belong.”

Signs of Improvement, but More Work Ahead

Despite the severity of the attendance crisis, Seymour noted that some progress is being made. “Although we are facing an attendance crisis, green shoots are present, and we need to keep building on them. In every term in 2024, attendance improved on the same term in 2023.”

This modest upward trend is encouraging, but the Government sees it as just the beginning. With nearly 10% of students currently missing more than three weeks of school per term, the system still has a long way to go.

Why Attendance Matters

Underlying these new measures is the well-documented link between regular school attendance and life outcomes. “Attending school is the first step towards achieving positive educational outcomes,” Seymour explained. “Positive educational outcomes lead to better health, higher incomes, better job stability and greater participation within communities. These are opportunities that every student deserves.”

The Government’s plan is not solely punitive—it also emphasizes early intervention, support services, and structured collaboration between schools and families. However, it is now equally clear that when support fails, enforcement will follow.

A Clear Message to Parents and Schools

The announcement sends a strong signal to both schools and parents: the days of unchecked truancy are over. With the STAR framework being rolled out and legal consequences on the table, the Government is betting on a mix of accountability and support to drive long-lasting change in school attendance patterns.

The coming months are expected to see additional policy announcements and implementation details as the Government activates the next phases of its attendance action plan.