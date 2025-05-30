Brain Drain: Surge in U.S. Scientists Turning to Europe Amid Turmoil

A growing unease about the future stability of U.S. universities under President Donald Trump's administration has ignited a significant increase in American applications to the Max Planck Society, a prominent research institution in Europe.

Recent policy shifts impacting research funding, coupled with attempts to limit international student intake, have struck a blow to the United States' long-standing scientific leadership. Prominent scholars such as historian Timothy Snyder have already departed for opportunities abroad, signaling a potential academic exodus.

In response, the German Max Planck Society reported a surge in U.S. applications, primarily from esteemed institutions like Harvard and MIT, necessitating plans to expand their intake of scientists. Europe's research bodies are preparing for an influx of top talent displaced by U.S. educational instability, recognizing the critical need to safeguard scientific progress globally.