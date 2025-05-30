President Murmu to Grace Central Tribal University's Debut Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the inaugural convocation of the Central Tribal University in Visakhapatnam on June 10, as announced by the state government.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand conducted a review of the preparations for the event, emphasizing the importance of adhering to protocol and ensuring all arrangements are in place.

The President will arrive at 11:30 AM and participate in the ceremony until 3 PM, after which she will depart for a state tour in Jharkhand at 3:20 PM

(With inputs from agencies.)