President Murmu to Grace Central Tribal University's Debut Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the inaugural convocation of the Central Tribal University in Visakhapatnam on June 10. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand reviewed the preparations, advising that protocol requirements be met. The President will then travel to Jharkhand by plane after the convocation.
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the inaugural convocation of the Central Tribal University in Visakhapatnam on June 10, as announced by the state government.
Chief Secretary K Vijayanand conducted a review of the preparations for the event, emphasizing the importance of adhering to protocol and ensuring all arrangements are in place.
The President will arrive at 11:30 AM and participate in the ceremony until 3 PM, after which she will depart for a state tour in Jharkhand at 3:20 PM.
