President Murmu to Grace Central Tribal University's Debut Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the inaugural convocation of the Central Tribal University in Visakhapatnam on June 10. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand reviewed the preparations, advising that protocol requirements be met. The President will then travel to Jharkhand by plane after the convocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the inaugural convocation of the Central Tribal University in Visakhapatnam on June 10, as announced by the state government.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand conducted a review of the preparations for the event, emphasizing the importance of adhering to protocol and ensuring all arrangements are in place.

The President will arrive at 11:30 AM and participate in the ceremony until 3 PM, after which she will depart for a state tour in Jharkhand at 3:20 PM

(With inputs from agencies.)

