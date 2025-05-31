Transforming Traditions: SKDU's Agriculture Fest 2025 Revolutionizes Farming in Rajasthan

Shri Khushal Das University in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, held the Agriculture Fest 2025, which quickly became a monumental event in the region. The fest provided an interactive platform for over 2 lakh farmers, blending modern technology with traditional farming practices to encourage agricultural growth.

With 18 influential agricultural scientists leading discussions on future farming techniques, the event served as an educational goldmine. Topics such as biotechnology, climate-smart farming, and agritech innovations were made digestible for grassroots farmers, highlighting a shift towards knowledge-based agriculture.

The university also showcased extraordinary events, including a state-level Livestock Competition and Rajasthan's largest Agri Machinery Expo. These activities introduced attendees to new farming technologies, while cultural performances by Sufi maestro Kanwar Grewal added a touch of Rajasthani heritage to the proceedings.