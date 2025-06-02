Left Menu

Rajit Gupta Tops IIT JEE Advanced: Triumph in Delhi Zone

Rajit Gupta from the Delhi zone achieved the highest rank in the IIT entrance JEE Advanced examination. The results, released on Monday, showed 1,80,422 candidates participated, with 54,378 qualifying. Devdutta Majhi from the Kharagpur zone topped among female candidates, securing CRL 16 with 312 marks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:18 IST
Rajit Gupta Tops IIT JEE Advanced: Triumph in Delhi Zone
  • Country:
  • India

Rajit Gupta from the Delhi zone has emerged as the top ranker in the prestigious IIT JEE Advanced examination, as announced on Monday. He scored an impressive 332 out of 360 marks.

This year's exam witnessed participation from 1,80,422 candidates across two papers. Out of them, 54,378 candidates cleared the exam, including 9,404 female aspirants, according to the senior official in charge.

In a notable mention, Devdutta Majhi from the IIT Kharagpur zone became the highest-ranked female candidate, securing the 16th position in the Common Rank List (CRL) with a commendable score of 312 marks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025