Rajit Gupta Tops IIT JEE Advanced: Triumph in Delhi Zone

Rajit Gupta from the Delhi zone has emerged as the top ranker in the prestigious IIT JEE Advanced examination, as announced on Monday. He scored an impressive 332 out of 360 marks.

This year's exam witnessed participation from 1,80,422 candidates across two papers. Out of them, 54,378 candidates cleared the exam, including 9,404 female aspirants, according to the senior official in charge.

In a notable mention, Devdutta Majhi from the IIT Kharagpur zone became the highest-ranked female candidate, securing the 16th position in the Common Rank List (CRL) with a commendable score of 312 marks.

(With inputs from agencies.)