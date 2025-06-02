Left Menu

Kerala Welcomes Students Back with Festive School Reopenings

Over 40 lakh children returned to schools in Kerala after a summer break, amid festivities as the academic year commenced. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the 'Praveshanotsavam 2026-26', emphasizing wisdom beyond knowledge. New educational measures include time changes and value-based education in high schools.

Kerala saw a vibrant return of over 40 lakh children to schools after a two-month summer vacation, amid a festive atmosphere despite recent heavy rains. New books, bags, and uniforms marked the commencement of a fresh academic year across cities and villages.

Enthusiastic preparations included decorations and live drum performances, orchestrated by teachers, school authorities, and parent-teacher associations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated 'Praveshanotsavam 2026-26' at a state school in Alappuzha, lighting a traditional lamp to mark the reopening.

The event also saw the state-level distribution of study materials, highlighting education's role in instilling critical thinking and secular beliefs. Comprehensive changes, including time adjustments for high schools, are part of the state's plan to enhance educational quality in the new academic year.

