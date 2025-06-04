Silence Speaks Volumes: India's Quiet Response to US Student Visa Policies

The Congress has expressed concern over recent U.S. decisions that affect foreign students, specifically highlighting the impact on Indian nationals. In stark contrast, China has responded robustly regarding its students, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar have maintained silence on this matter.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, noted that as per the Ministry of External Affairs, around 337,630 Indian students pursued higher education in the United States in 2024, making up a significant portion of the foreign student population in American universities.

Ramesh criticized the government's inactivity, pointing out that the new visa regulations have left numerous Indian families in uncertainty, unsure about their children's educational future. He underscored that while President Trump has made clear his stance on foreign student visas, India has not communicated its position or concerns effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)