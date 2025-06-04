Parents Rally for Transparency in Delhi's School Fee Policies

A delegation of parents representing students from over 70 private schools in Delhi met with Leader of Opposition Atishi on Wednesday to discuss their concerns over the proposed Delhi Fee Regulation Bill, 2025.

The United Parents Voice, an umbrella body, expressed challenges faced by parents and students, such as mental distress from fee disputes and a lack of consultation in policy-making.

Atishi promised to raise the issue via the Assembly and media, emphasizing the need for transparency in education reforms. Key demands include a temporary suspension of the Bill and a rollback of unapproved fee hikes.

