Parents Rally for Transparency in Delhi's School Fee Policies

A delegation of parents from over 70 private schools in Delhi met with the Leader of Opposition to discuss concerns about the proposed Delhi Fee Regulation Bill, 2025. They highlighted issues like mental distress due to fee-related matters and called for greater transparency and public consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:59 IST
A delegation of parents representing students from over 70 private schools in Delhi met with Leader of Opposition Atishi on Wednesday to discuss their concerns over the proposed Delhi Fee Regulation Bill, 2025.

The United Parents Voice, an umbrella body, expressed challenges faced by parents and students, such as mental distress from fee disputes and a lack of consultation in policy-making.

Atishi promised to raise the issue via the Assembly and media, emphasizing the need for transparency in education reforms. Key demands include a temporary suspension of the Bill and a rollback of unapproved fee hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

