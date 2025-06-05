American Dreams Deferred: International Students in a Limbo
In recent years, international students in the US have faced increasing uncertainty due to shifting immigration policies under the Trump administration. Promised green cards were never issued, and numerous policies have left students feeling targeted and fearful for their future in America.
- Country:
- United States
International students in the U.S. find themselves in a precarious situation as immigration policies shift under the Trump administration. What once seemed like a land of promise is now a source of anxiety and uncertainty. Students recount experiences of fear and shifting dreams, forced to reconsider their futures in America.
Policies intended to restrict foreign student enrollment and terminate their U.S. stay have sparked legal battles and widespread confusion. These initiatives are part of a broader crackdown that intertwines immigration with efforts to redefine higher education in the nation.
Highlighting personal stories, students like Markuss Saule from Latvia and Avi from India share their transformations from hopeful learners to wary individuals, navigating a precarious environment filled with threats to their dreams of building a life in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Returning Home: The Venezuelan Exodus Amidst Immigration Crackdowns
Harvard's International Crisis: A Nationwide Higher Education Alarm
Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt Over Alleged Discrimination in Higher Education
88 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Detained in Delhi's Immigration Crackdown
West Bengal Launches Centralised Admission Portal for Higher Education