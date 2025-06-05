Left Menu

American Dreams Deferred: International Students in a Limbo

In recent years, international students in the US have faced increasing uncertainty due to shifting immigration policies under the Trump administration. Promised green cards were never issued, and numerous policies have left students feeling targeted and fearful for their future in America.

International students in the U.S. find themselves in a precarious situation as immigration policies shift under the Trump administration. What once seemed like a land of promise is now a source of anxiety and uncertainty. Students recount experiences of fear and shifting dreams, forced to reconsider their futures in America.

Policies intended to restrict foreign student enrollment and terminate their U.S. stay have sparked legal battles and widespread confusion. These initiatives are part of a broader crackdown that intertwines immigration with efforts to redefine higher education in the nation.

Highlighting personal stories, students like Markuss Saule from Latvia and Avi from India share their transformations from hopeful learners to wary individuals, navigating a precarious environment filled with threats to their dreams of building a life in the U.S.

