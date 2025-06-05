Left Menu

Trump Suspends Foreign Student Entry to Harvard Amid Escalating Dispute

President Donald Trump has temporarily suspended the entry of foreign nationals seeking to study at Harvard University, citing national security concerns. Harvard called the move retaliatory and illegal. The order's impacts on international students and legal challenges from Harvard mark an intensifying conflict with the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 08:34 IST
Trump

In a move that has further escalated tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a suspension of foreign nationals entering the United States to study at Harvard University, citing national security threats.

Reacting strongly, Harvard described the suspension as an illegal retaliatory measure by the administration, pledging continued protection for its international students. The suspension aligns with broader administrative actions aimed at curbing Harvard's autonomy.

The proclamation may extend beyond six months, with instructions for potential visa revocations for current international Harvard students. These developments unfold alongside a federal judge's injunction decision protecting Harvard's international student enrollment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

