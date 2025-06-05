Trump Suspends Foreign Student Entry to Harvard Amid Escalating Dispute
President Donald Trump has temporarily suspended the entry of foreign nationals seeking to study at Harvard University, citing national security concerns. Harvard called the move retaliatory and illegal. The order's impacts on international students and legal challenges from Harvard mark an intensifying conflict with the administration.
In a move that has further escalated tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a suspension of foreign nationals entering the United States to study at Harvard University, citing national security threats.
Reacting strongly, Harvard described the suspension as an illegal retaliatory measure by the administration, pledging continued protection for its international students. The suspension aligns with broader administrative actions aimed at curbing Harvard's autonomy.
The proclamation may extend beyond six months, with instructions for potential visa revocations for current international Harvard students. These developments unfold alongside a federal judge's injunction decision protecting Harvard's international student enrollment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over Student Visa Revocation
Trump Administration Faces Multiple Legal Challenges Amid Domestic Policy Actions
Harvard Fights Back: Legal Battle Underway Against Trump Administration's Visa Revocation
Harvard Fights Back: Lawsuit Against Trump's Visa Revocation
Historic Nine-Judge Bench in Allahabad High Court: Unraveling BNSS Legal Challenges