The Federal Security Service of Russia has alleged that British intelligence uses the British Council as a facade to destabilize Russia's internal affairs. This accusation emerges at a time of heightened tensions due to the prolonged conflict in Ukraine and attempts at diplomatic rapprochement between Moscow and Washington.

According to the latest FSB reports, several instructors at prominent Russian universities have collaborated with the British Council. This organization, which defines itself as a platform for cultural and educational relations, denies these espionage accusations, maintaining that its primary focus remains on fostering international dialogue and educational opportunities.

Despite these claims, the Russian government imposed a complete ban on the British Council's operations in June, citing security concerns. The British Council insists the allegations are unfounded, arguing its efforts are centered on promoting peace and prosperity through arts, culture, and language education.