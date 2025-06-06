Left Menu

EU Weighs Adding Russia to Money Laundering 'Grey' List

The European Union is contemplating listing Russia among countries with insufficient money laundering controls. Despite discussions, no final decision has been made, according to European Commission officials as reported by the Financial Times.

The European Union is deliberating over whether to include Russia on its 'grey' list, which denotes countries perceived to have inadequate controls against money laundering. This revelation comes from a recent Financial Times report, citing anonymous officials.

While the proposal is under discussion, a final decision is yet to be made. This hesitation indicates ongoing negotiations and complexities involved in such a significant geopolitical move against Russia.

The European Commission's officials, who have been involved in talks, highlight that this measure is part of broader efforts to curb financial misconduct at an international level. No further details have been disclosed, leaving the financial sector on high alert for potential implications.

