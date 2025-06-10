Left Menu

Controversy Over 'History of the Romanians' in Moldovan Curriculum

Moldova's Education Minister, Dan Perciun, has defended the continued teaching of 'history of the Romanians' in schools, amid criticism from ethnic minorities and opposition parties. The debate centers on a textbook criticized for its portrayal of Moldova's history and links with Romania and is being reviewed by the ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 03:10 IST
The Moldovan Education Minister, Dan Perciun, announced on Monday that schools would continue to teach 'history of the Romanians,' despite a ruling opposing the term for potentially discriminating against ethnic minorities in the country.

The debate focuses on a controversial history textbook that has faced backlash from pro-Russian parties and the Jewish community in Moldova for allegedly overstating Moldova's connections with Romania and minimizing the wartime actions of Romania's pro-Nazi leader Ion Antonescu. Perciun reiterated the importance of studying this history following a long period of Russification.

Moldova's ethnic diversity and history with Romania, the Russian Empire, and the Soviet Union complicate the issue. Census figures indicate a majority of ethnic Moldovans, with a significant portion identifying as Romanians. The Ministry of Education is reviewing civil discussions on the textbook to consider changes, underscoring Moldova's ongoing cultural debate as it aims to join the European Union by 2030.

