The Moldovan Education Minister, Dan Perciun, announced on Monday that schools would continue to teach 'history of the Romanians,' despite a ruling opposing the term for potentially discriminating against ethnic minorities in the country.

The debate focuses on a controversial history textbook that has faced backlash from pro-Russian parties and the Jewish community in Moldova for allegedly overstating Moldova's connections with Romania and minimizing the wartime actions of Romania's pro-Nazi leader Ion Antonescu. Perciun reiterated the importance of studying this history following a long period of Russification.

Moldova's ethnic diversity and history with Romania, the Russian Empire, and the Soviet Union complicate the issue. Census figures indicate a majority of ethnic Moldovans, with a significant portion identifying as Romanians. The Ministry of Education is reviewing civil discussions on the textbook to consider changes, underscoring Moldova's ongoing cultural debate as it aims to join the European Union by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)