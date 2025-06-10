National Tragedy: School Shooting in Graz

The city of Graz was struck by tragedy when a shooting occurred at a local school, marking a grim day for Austria. Chancellor Christian Stocker addressed the nation, labeling the event a 'national tragedy.'

In his statement, Stocker conveyed his condolences to the grieving families who have lost their children due to this horrific incident. The rampage has deeply affected the entire nation, leaving a sense of profound loss.

As Austria grapples with this tragedy, the Chancellor's words reflect the collective sorrow felt by the country. This incident has become a poignant moment of mourning and reflection for all Austrians.

