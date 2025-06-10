Left Menu

Modern Labs Revolutionize Tech Education in Schools

Modern labs are being established in 26 government schools to train students in cutting-edge technologies like drones and robots. Funded by the Centre, these labs will enhance learning experiences beyond traditional academics, with teachers being trained to effectively use these new facilities.

Completion is near for the installation of modern labs in 26 government schools, poised to revolutionize education by integrating cutting-edge technology learning sessions. Soon, teachers will begin training students on the intricacies of drones, robots, and innovations, according to officials.

The labs, funded by the Centre, offer students the exciting opportunity to explore new technological domains alongside their regular studies. Deputy Director of the Higher Education Department in Hamirpur, MR Chauhan, emphasized the value of these developments, stating that teachers will receive specialized training from the company responsible for setting up the laboratories on managing activities such as robotics and drone operations.

This initiative is expected to foster an environment of innovation and practical learning, as students engage in creating drones and robots during zero periods and bag-free days, positioning them for future success in technological fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

