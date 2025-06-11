Tragedy in Graz: A City Mourns After School Shooting

Austria is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating school shooting in Graz, where a gunman took the lives of 10 individuals before his own. The 21-year-old, armed with a shotgun and pistol, targeted his former school in a shocking act of violence that has left the nation in mourning.

As investigators search for the motive behind this tragic event, reports have surfaced suggesting the gunman felt bullied, although authorities have yet to confirm these claims. The shooter, whose identity remains undisclosed, left behind a farewell note that sheds little light on his reasons for such an act.

The attack has rekindled debates over Austria's gun laws, with calls for stricter regulations in a country known for its heavily armed civilian population. In response, Graz's community has united, holding vigils and donating blood, as Austrians observe a three-day mourning period.

