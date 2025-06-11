Left Menu

Renewed Dialogue: Steering U.S.-China Trade Ties Forward

China's Vice Premier He Lifeng emphasizes the importance of enhancing consensus and maintaining communication between China and the U.S., following candid trade talks in London. He urges both nations to protect the results of their discussions and advocate for stable, long-term economic relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:56 IST
Renewed Dialogue: Steering U.S.-China Trade Ties Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In the wake of critical trade discussions held in London, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng called for the United States and China to solidify consensus and sustain open lines of communication. His statement was aired by state broadcaster CCTV.

He Lifeng emphasized that both nations must work together to protect and build upon the hard-won outcomes of their negotiations. Facilitating stable, long-lasting trade and economic connections was a key theme of his remarks.

The vice premier's comments come at a time when mutual understanding and strategic collaborations between the U.S. and China are deemed crucial for advancing bilateral trade interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025