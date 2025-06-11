Renewed Dialogue: Steering U.S.-China Trade Ties Forward
China's Vice Premier He Lifeng emphasizes the importance of enhancing consensus and maintaining communication between China and the U.S., following candid trade talks in London. He urges both nations to protect the results of their discussions and advocate for stable, long-term economic relationships.
- Country:
- China
In the wake of critical trade discussions held in London, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng called for the United States and China to solidify consensus and sustain open lines of communication. His statement was aired by state broadcaster CCTV.
He Lifeng emphasized that both nations must work together to protect and build upon the hard-won outcomes of their negotiations. Facilitating stable, long-lasting trade and economic connections was a key theme of his remarks.
The vice premier's comments come at a time when mutual understanding and strategic collaborations between the U.S. and China are deemed crucial for advancing bilateral trade interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BSNL's Profitable Comeback: A Telecommunication Triumph
London Stocks Surge as Trump Postpones EU Tariffs
European Stocks Stumble Amid Trade Negotiations and Economic Data Review
European Shares Steady Amid Trade Negotiations and Economic Data Release
IIT Delhi Pioneers Online Diploma in Quantum-AI Communication Engineering