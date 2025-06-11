Andhra Pradesh's 'Talliki Vandanam' Scheme: A New Dawn for Education Welfare
The Andhra Pradesh government is set to disburse Rs 8,745 crore under the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme, offering Rs 15,000 annually to each school-going child. This initiative, approved by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is part of the government's Super Six welfare promises aiming to support women and youth.
The Andhra Pradesh government will distribute Rs 8,745 crore under the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme, an initiative providing Rs 15,000 yearly to each school-going child.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu endorsed the scheme's expansion, set to coincide with the TDP-led administration marking a year in office.
In his Super Six promises, Naidu committed to facilitating various welfare measures, with the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme extending benefits to 67 lakh mothers in the state.
