Andhra Pradesh's 'Talliki Vandanam' Scheme: A New Dawn for Education Welfare

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to disburse Rs 8,745 crore under the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme, offering Rs 15,000 annually to each school-going child. This initiative, approved by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is part of the government's Super Six welfare promises aiming to support women and youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu endorsed the scheme's expansion, set to coincide with the TDP-led administration marking a year in office.

In his Super Six promises, Naidu committed to facilitating various welfare measures, with the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme extending benefits to 67 lakh mothers in the state.

