Andhra Pradesh's 'Talliki Vandanam' Scheme: A New Dawn for Education Welfare

The Andhra Pradesh government will distribute Rs 8,745 crore under the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme, an initiative providing Rs 15,000 yearly to each school-going child.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu endorsed the scheme's expansion, set to coincide with the TDP-led administration marking a year in office.

In his Super Six promises, Naidu committed to facilitating various welfare measures, with the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme extending benefits to 67 lakh mothers in the state.