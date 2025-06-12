Left Menu

Kerala Schools Adjust Timings Amid Concerns Over Madrassa Classes

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, announced a revision in high school timings to ensure compliance with curriculum requirements. Concerns arose from Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama about madrassa schedules. The government remains open to suggestions, attributing the changes to court orders and educational laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:16 IST
Kerala Schools Adjust Timings Amid Concerns Over Madrassa Classes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to align with national and state education mandates, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty clarified changes in high school timing schedules, extending school hours by 15 minutes for most days.

While addressing potential conflicts with madrassa education, raised by Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, Sivankutty affirmed the government's openness to dialogue, stressing respect for religious practices.

The decision follows legal and committee recommendations, underscoring a balance between educational compliance and community considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025