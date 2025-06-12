Kerala Schools Adjust Timings Amid Concerns Over Madrassa Classes
Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, announced a revision in high school timings to ensure compliance with curriculum requirements. Concerns arose from Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama about madrassa schedules. The government remains open to suggestions, attributing the changes to court orders and educational laws.
In a bid to align with national and state education mandates, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty clarified changes in high school timing schedules, extending school hours by 15 minutes for most days.
While addressing potential conflicts with madrassa education, raised by Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, Sivankutty affirmed the government's openness to dialogue, stressing respect for religious practices.
The decision follows legal and committee recommendations, underscoring a balance between educational compliance and community considerations.
