Maa Pateshwari State University Reforms Curriculum Focus to Indian Heritage

Maa Pateshwari State University is reshaping its curriculum by excluding the history of 'foreign invaders' to focus on Indian culture, religion, and traditions. Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravishankar Singh announced new initiatives including a foreign languages department and MoUs with Nepal and a central university in Varanasi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:39 IST
Maa Pateshwari State University Reforms Curriculum Focus to Indian Heritage
Maa Pateshwari State University, based in Balrampur district, is making significant changes to its syllabus by removing content related to 'foreign invaders,' focusing instead on Indian culture and traditions as confirmed by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravishankar Singh.

During a visit to Gonda, Prof Singh emphasized that the revised curriculum aims to highlight India's glorious past, Vedic traditions, and lesser-known aspects of the freedom struggle. He also outlined plans for a new foreign languages department and collaborations via MoUs with Nepal's Tribhuvan University and a central university in Varanasi.

Prof Singh also announced the introduction of tourism and hospitality courses to meet the rising demand post the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, asserting their employment-orientated potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

