Stranded and Scared: Indian Students Seek Urgent Evacuation Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Faizan Ali, a young medical student from Kerman University in Iran, is inundated with frantic calls from worried family in Srinagar, as the violent backdrop of the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies their fears.

Amid uproar over safety, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swift evacuation of students. As Iran closes universities, students like Ali face disrupted education and impaired communication due to strained internet services.

With Iran's unpredictable landscape posing serious threats, families anxiously await news, as crossfire and missile attacks loom. Despite engagement with the Indian embassy, evacuation efforts seem stalled, leaving many stranded in a nerve-wracking limbo.

