Jammu and Kashmir Dominates Karnataka in Ranji Trophy Final

Jammu and Kashmir put on a formidable performance against Karnataka, amassing 527/6 on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final before bad light called an early halt.

Starting from 284/2, J&K's strategy thrived on a favorable pitch, with Kanhaiya Wadhawan and captain Paras Dogra scoring 70 runs each, maintaining a steady scoreboard.

Earlier, Shubham Pundir's 121 laid the foundation, complemented by notable contributions from Yawer Hassan, Abdul Samad, and Sahil Lotra. Despite Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul, Karnataka's bowlers faced an arduous day.

(With inputs from agencies.)