Jammu and Kashmir Dominates Karnataka in Ranji Trophy Final
Jammu and Kashmir reached a formidable 527/6 in the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka. Strong batting performances from Shubham Pundir, Yawer Hassan, Paras Dogra, and others ensured J&K's control. Prasidh Krishna was Karnataka's standout bowler. The match was halted early due to bad light.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:59 IST
Jammu and Kashmir put on a formidable performance against Karnataka, amassing 527/6 on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final before bad light called an early halt.
Starting from 284/2, J&K's strategy thrived on a favorable pitch, with Kanhaiya Wadhawan and captain Paras Dogra scoring 70 runs each, maintaining a steady scoreboard.
Earlier, Shubham Pundir's 121 laid the foundation, complemented by notable contributions from Yawer Hassan, Abdul Samad, and Sahil Lotra. Despite Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul, Karnataka's bowlers faced an arduous day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
