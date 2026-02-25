Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Dominates Karnataka in Ranji Trophy Final

Jammu and Kashmir reached a formidable 527/6 in the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka. Strong batting performances from Shubham Pundir, Yawer Hassan, Paras Dogra, and others ensured J&K's control. Prasidh Krishna was Karnataka's standout bowler. The match was halted early due to bad light.

Updated: 25-02-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:59 IST
Jammu and Kashmir put on a formidable performance against Karnataka, amassing 527/6 on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final before bad light called an early halt.

Starting from 284/2, J&K's strategy thrived on a favorable pitch, with Kanhaiya Wadhawan and captain Paras Dogra scoring 70 runs each, maintaining a steady scoreboard.

Earlier, Shubham Pundir's 121 laid the foundation, complemented by notable contributions from Yawer Hassan, Abdul Samad, and Sahil Lotra. Despite Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul, Karnataka's bowlers faced an arduous day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

