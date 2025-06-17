Tehran's Weakened Leadership: Uncertain Future for Iran
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz commented on Tehran's weakened position following recent Israeli attacks. He highlighted the uncertainty of Iran's future, noting that European nations are ready to assist diplomatically if talks resume. This reflects geopolitical shifts after the G7 summit discussions in Canada.
In remarks made during the G7 summit in Canada, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz observed a significant weakening in Tehran's leadership following recent attacks by Israel.
Merz emphasized that this reduction in power suggests that Iran may never return to its former strength, adding a layer of uncertainty to the country's future.
Despite the geopolitical tensions, Merz reiterated that European nations, including Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, remain committed to offering diplomatic assistance if future talks are initiated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
