Tehran's Weakened Leadership: Uncertain Future for Iran

In remarks made during the G7 summit in Canada, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz observed a significant weakening in Tehran's leadership following recent attacks by Israel.

Merz emphasized that this reduction in power suggests that Iran may never return to its former strength, adding a layer of uncertainty to the country's future.

Despite the geopolitical tensions, Merz reiterated that European nations, including Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, remain committed to offering diplomatic assistance if future talks are initiated.

