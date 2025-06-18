Left Menu

Indian Schools Shine: Finalists for World's Best School Prizes 2025 Announced

Four Indian schools from Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh have been recognized as finalists for the World's Best School Prizes, highlighting their contributions to various educational advancements. Winners across categories such as innovation and community collaboration will be announced in October, with a summit in Abu Dhabi to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Four Indian schools were named among the top 10 finalists for the prestigious World's Best School Prizes, which celebrate schools' substantial contributions to societal advancement. The awards, organized in the UK, aim to acknowledge educational institutions that are transforming communities through innovative approaches in fields such as environmental action and community collaboration.

The schools, located in Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, are competing for various categories, including the Best School to Work programme. Winners will be announced in October, while the public can also vote for the Community Choice Award. These recognitions underscore the critical role of good education amid global challenges and technological disruptions.

In November, finalists and winners will converge at the World Schools Summit in Abu Dhabi to share their best practices and unique experiences with international policymakers and education leaders. This global platform, created by UK-based T4 Education, looks to transform education by uniting over 200,000 educators from around the world.

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

