Indian Schools Shine: Finalists for World's Best School Prizes 2025 Announced

Four Indian schools were named among the top 10 finalists for the prestigious World's Best School Prizes, which celebrate schools' substantial contributions to societal advancement. The awards, organized in the UK, aim to acknowledge educational institutions that are transforming communities through innovative approaches in fields such as environmental action and community collaboration.

The schools, located in Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, are competing for various categories, including the Best School to Work programme. Winners will be announced in October, while the public can also vote for the Community Choice Award. These recognitions underscore the critical role of good education amid global challenges and technological disruptions.

In November, finalists and winners will converge at the World Schools Summit in Abu Dhabi to share their best practices and unique experiences with international policymakers and education leaders. This global platform, created by UK-based T4 Education, looks to transform education by uniting over 200,000 educators from around the world.

