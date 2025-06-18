Indian Schools Shine: Finalists for World's Best School Prizes 2025 Announced
Four Indian schools from Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh have been recognized as finalists for the World's Best School Prizes, highlighting their contributions to various educational advancements. Winners across categories such as innovation and community collaboration will be announced in October, with a summit in Abu Dhabi to follow.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Four Indian schools were named among the top 10 finalists for the prestigious World's Best School Prizes, which celebrate schools' substantial contributions to societal advancement. The awards, organized in the UK, aim to acknowledge educational institutions that are transforming communities through innovative approaches in fields such as environmental action and community collaboration.
The schools, located in Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, are competing for various categories, including the Best School to Work programme. Winners will be announced in October, while the public can also vote for the Community Choice Award. These recognitions underscore the critical role of good education amid global challenges and technological disruptions.
In November, finalists and winners will converge at the World Schools Summit in Abu Dhabi to share their best practices and unique experiences with international policymakers and education leaders. This global platform, created by UK-based T4 Education, looks to transform education by uniting over 200,000 educators from around the world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India has moved dramatically from just outsourcing to being tech, innovation hub: Virgin Atlantic CEO
Lenovo LEAP Digital Innovation Lab and Skilling Platform aims to skill 10,000 students across Goa in emerging technologies
KFintech Wins Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in Brand Renovation
Breaking New Ground in Innovation, Setting Sail from Hong Kong -- A Preview of the International Science, Technology and Innovation Forum of Boao Forum for Asia 2025 Hong Kong Conference
AI-powered trade, innovation deepen China-ASEAN ties