Left Menu

Ukraine Embraces Dual Citizenship: New Law to Enhance Diaspora Connections

Ukraine's parliament has approved a law allowing dual or multiple citizenships, in a bid to tackle demographic challenges worsened by the war with Russia and to strengthen relations with its expansive diaspora. Previously, Ukrainians abroad faced challenges obtaining Ukrainian citizenship, often requiring them to renounce other nationalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:50 IST
Ukraine Embraces Dual Citizenship: New Law to Enhance Diaspora Connections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's parliament has passed a landmark law permitting dual or multiple citizenships, aiming to address a demographic crisis intensified by an ongoing conflict with Russia and to bolster connections with the country's extensive diaspora.

Previously, Ukrainian law did not recognize dual citizenship, forcing ethnic Ukrainians abroad to abandon their other passports if they wished to claim Ukrainian citizenship. Government data estimates the diaspora at approximately 25 million, while the current population stands at 32 million, a significant decrease from the 52 million reported in 1991 following independence from the Soviet Union.

In light of the ongoing war that began with Russia's invasion in 2022, this decision serves as a crucial move in preserving ties with global Ukrainian communities. The new legislation simplifies citizenship procedures for children born abroad and for foreigners fighting for Ukraine, though restrictions apply for Russian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025