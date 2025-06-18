Ukraine Embraces Dual Citizenship: New Law to Enhance Diaspora Connections

Ukraine's parliament has passed a landmark law permitting dual or multiple citizenships, aiming to address a demographic crisis intensified by an ongoing conflict with Russia and to bolster connections with the country's extensive diaspora.

Previously, Ukrainian law did not recognize dual citizenship, forcing ethnic Ukrainians abroad to abandon their other passports if they wished to claim Ukrainian citizenship. Government data estimates the diaspora at approximately 25 million, while the current population stands at 32 million, a significant decrease from the 52 million reported in 1991 following independence from the Soviet Union.

In light of the ongoing war that began with Russia's invasion in 2022, this decision serves as a crucial move in preserving ties with global Ukrainian communities. The new legislation simplifies citizenship procedures for children born abroad and for foreigners fighting for Ukraine, though restrictions apply for Russian citizens.

