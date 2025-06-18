Left Menu

Tripura TET Puzzles: Unraveling the Low Pass Rate Dilemma

Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, expressed concern over the low pass rates in the state's Teacher Eligibility Tests (TET). Only a small fraction of candidates passed TET-I and II, leading to issues for aspiring teachers and educational authorities. Discrepancies in answer keys were acknowledged by the Education Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:47 IST
Tripura TET Puzzles: Unraveling the Low Pass Rate Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the alarmingly low pass rates of the state's Teacher Eligibility Tests (TET), conducted by the teachers' recruitment board. With just 5.56 percent and 4.92 percent clearing TET-I and II respectively, the results have raised eyebrows among job seekers and educational institutions.

The exams determine eligibility for those wishing to teach at various levels, with TET-I qualifiers focusing on classes I to V and TET-II covering classes 6 to 8. Saha noted that the quality of education hinges on the competency of teachers and pledged to look for solutions to improve these outcomes.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister, who also oversees the Education Ministry, addressed protests over alleged errors in answer keys, reporting that the board maintains there were no mistakes. He advised dissatisfied candidates to seek legal redress if necessary. In parallel, Saha celebrated the achievements of top students from the Tripura Board of Secondary Education and Vidyajyoti Schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025