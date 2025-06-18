Tripura TET Puzzles: Unraveling the Low Pass Rate Dilemma

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the alarmingly low pass rates of the state's Teacher Eligibility Tests (TET), conducted by the teachers' recruitment board. With just 5.56 percent and 4.92 percent clearing TET-I and II respectively, the results have raised eyebrows among job seekers and educational institutions.

The exams determine eligibility for those wishing to teach at various levels, with TET-I qualifiers focusing on classes I to V and TET-II covering classes 6 to 8. Saha noted that the quality of education hinges on the competency of teachers and pledged to look for solutions to improve these outcomes.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister, who also oversees the Education Ministry, addressed protests over alleged errors in answer keys, reporting that the board maintains there were no mistakes. He advised dissatisfied candidates to seek legal redress if necessary. In parallel, Saha celebrated the achievements of top students from the Tripura Board of Secondary Education and Vidyajyoti Schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)