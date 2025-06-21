Yogi Adityanath's Mission: No Student Left Behind in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called on educational institutions to ensure that no student is forced to drop out due to financial difficulties. Addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur, Adityanath emphasized the role of these institutions in fostering social development and nation-building through education and healthcare.

Speaking to the leaders of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, Adityanath urged them to adopt a clear mission that mirrors the commitment seen in life itself. He highlighted that MPSP must not just focus on education but also act as a beacon for social progress and national values.

As the institution approaches its centenary in 2032, Adityanath stressed the need for strategic preparations to celebrate this legacy. He also urged the embrace of new technologies to better serve students and help the institution become recognized as a model at the national level.

