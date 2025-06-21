Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Mission: No Student Left Behind in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the role of educational institutions in preventing student dropouts due to financial constraints. Addressing Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (MPSP) leaders, he encouraged adopting new technologies and preparing for the Parishad's centenary, with a vision of establishing national model institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:57 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Mission: No Student Left Behind in UP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called on educational institutions to ensure that no student is forced to drop out due to financial difficulties. Addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur, Adityanath emphasized the role of these institutions in fostering social development and nation-building through education and healthcare.

Speaking to the leaders of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, Adityanath urged them to adopt a clear mission that mirrors the commitment seen in life itself. He highlighted that MPSP must not just focus on education but also act as a beacon for social progress and national values.

As the institution approaches its centenary in 2032, Adityanath stressed the need for strategic preparations to celebrate this legacy. He also urged the embrace of new technologies to better serve students and help the institution become recognized as a model at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025