Tensions Rise at Haryana Agricultural University Amid Student Protests

Tensions at Haryana Agricultural University remained unresolved as a government-appointed committee met with protesting students on Sunday. The students remain adamant about the removal of the Vice-Chancellor, B R Kamboj, following an alleged assault by security guards during a peaceful demonstration against changes in scholarship policies.

The committee, formed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, includes prominent ministers who have been engaging with students over the past two days. Despite resolving some issues, the sticking point remains the demand for the Vice-Chancellor's resignation. Political opposition parties, including Congress, JJP, and INLD, have thrown their support behind the students.

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda hinted at political motives behind the demand for the Vice-Chancellor's removal, accusing opposition parties of exacerbating the situation. Meanwhile, the students accuse the Vice-Chancellor of repression and claim his presence impedes a fair investigation, maintaining pressure on the authorities for a resolution.

