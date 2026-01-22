Left Menu

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Fights Back Against Allegations at Magh Mela

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati faces allegations from Magh Mela authorities regarding his use of a horse carriage during the Mauni Amavasya bath. Denying the claims, he threatens legal action if treated unfairly. The administration questions his facilities and presence at the Mela, amidst accusations of crowd management issues.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati finds himself at the center of a controversy involving the Magh Mela administration, which has accused him of using a horse-drawn carriage during the Mauni Amavasya bath ceremony. Saraswati dismisses these allegations as unfounded and threatens to take legal action.

The Magh Mela administration's notice questioned the allocation of land and facilities to Saraswati's institution and suggested barring him from future events. Responding to these claims, Saraswati clarified that he traveled in a traditional palanquin and had adhered to the procedures set by the administration.

Amid concerns about public safety and potential stampedes, the administration referenced a Supreme Court order regarding religious leadership titles. Saraswati's camp accused the government of vendettas while denying claims of misleading signage at the Mela. Legal actions are being contemplated if unwarranted measures are pursued against Saraswati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

