Revamping Maharashtra's Sainiki Schools: A Quest for Excellence

In a bid to elevate the educational standards of sainiki schools, the Maharashtra Government has instituted a seven-member committee focused on reforming 38 institutions that currently operate with state aid but under private management.

Established post-1995 by the then Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, these schools have been critiqued for underperforming in key metrics like National Defence Academy admissions. The recent government resolution highlights the need for significant improvements in military training and overall educational quality.

Tasked with thorough evaluations and policy recommendations, the committee, headed by the Joint Director of the State Secondary and Higher Secondary Board's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, will closely examine the challenges faced by these schools and aim to bring effective changes to benefit over 12,000 students statewide.