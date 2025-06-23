Qatar Temporarily Closes Airspace Amid Rising Regional Tensions

In a significant development, Qatar announced on Monday the temporary closure of its airspace. The decision came shortly after U.S. and British authorities advised their citizens in Qatar to remain sheltered due to potential threats in the region.

The advisories from western authorities were triggered by Iran's renewed threats to retaliate against the U.S., following strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Qatar houses the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American military installation in the Middle East, which hosts approximately 10,000 troops.

Compounding the unease, conflicting messages emerged from various sources, creating confusion among local residents. Educational institutions, such as the Qatar branches of American universities, responded with evacuation orders and campus closures, reflecting the growing concern over safety within the region.

