Indian Philosophy Takes Center Stage in Maharashtra Universities

Maharashtra plans to integrate Indian philosophy into university curriculums, emphasizing integral humanism, a concept by Deendayal Upadhyaya. Education Minister Chandrakant Patil highlights India's global contributions in philosophy, mathematics, and technology. He criticizes communism and capitalism, praises India's resilience, and emphasizes international demand for Indian talent while recalling his political journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a move to revitalise university education, Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister, Chandrakant Patil, announced the inclusion of Indian philosophy, specifically integral humanism, into the academic curriculum. This initiative is aimed at ingraining the teachings of late Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya into student learning.

Highlighting India's historical achievements, Patil stated, 'India once led in global trade and contributed significantly to mathematics and surgical advancements.' He critiqued communism and capitalism as internally flawed systems, pointing to India's philosophical strengths as a guiding light for the future.

Patil also drew attention to the global need for skilled Indian workers, citing recent demands from Germany and Japan. Referring to his political roots, he reflected on India's resilience through centuries of foreign rule, stressing the enduring nature of Indian culture and its societal strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

