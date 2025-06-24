Indian Philosophy Takes Center Stage in Maharashtra Universities

In a move to revitalise university education, Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister, Chandrakant Patil, announced the inclusion of Indian philosophy, specifically integral humanism, into the academic curriculum. This initiative is aimed at ingraining the teachings of late Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya into student learning.

Highlighting India's historical achievements, Patil stated, 'India once led in global trade and contributed significantly to mathematics and surgical advancements.' He critiqued communism and capitalism as internally flawed systems, pointing to India's philosophical strengths as a guiding light for the future.

Patil also drew attention to the global need for skilled Indian workers, citing recent demands from Germany and Japan. Referring to his political roots, he reflected on India's resilience through centuries of foreign rule, stressing the enduring nature of Indian culture and its societal strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)