Student Uprising: Haryana University Protest Escalates

In Hisar, students of Haryana Agricultural University have intensified their protests, demanding the ouster of Vice Chancellor B R Kamboj. On Tuesday, they threatened to close all university gates on June 27 if their demands are not addressed.

The movement, known as the 'Chhatar Nyay Mahapanchayat,' has garnered support from political figures, farmer unions, student organizations, and employee bodies. Despite ongoing negotiations with a government-formed committee, the students remain firm in their demands, citing an alleged violent crackdown on a previous protest.

Key political and union figures have voiced their backing, urging for the VC's removal to ensure justice. The situation remains tense, with accusations of political interference from committee members attempting to mediate the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)