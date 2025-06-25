High-Stakes Negotiations: Trump Administration vs. Harvard University

The Trump administration is intensifying its negotiations with Harvard University, targeting a resolution by the end of June, the Washington Post has reported. This move is part of the White House's ongoing campaign against the prestigious institution.

On Friday, President Trump indicated that an agreement to settle the tensions with Harvard could be announced "over the next week or so." The university had previously filed a lawsuit after the administration revoked billions in grants and restricted international student admissions.

This standoff between the government and the Ivy League school highlights broader tensions in the academic and political arenas, with significant implications for the future of international educational exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)