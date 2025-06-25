Debate Erupts Over Language Policy in Maharashtra Schools

In a recent statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed his opposition to the introduction of Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools. Pawar recommended starting Hindi lessons from Class 5, emphasizing the importance of teaching Marathi from the start of formal education.

The controversy began after the state government's amended order stated Hindi would be the third language in Marathi and English medium schools for Classes 1 to 5. The move has sparked debate, with the government assuring that Hindi would not be mandatory, requiring the consent of at least 20 students per class for any additional language.

Actor Sayaji Shinde joined the discourse, supporting the idea of conducting initial education in Marathi, asserting that learning this language early would benefit students. A final decision on this matter will follow detailed discussions with stakeholders, including experts and political figures.