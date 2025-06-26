Allegations of Harassment in Himachal Schools Rise: A Grim Trend

In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, a disturbing trend emerges as six minor girls report sexual harassment by their Hindi teacher. This is the second such case in a week, raising serious concerns about the safety of students in educational institutions.

Following the accusations, police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The superintendent of police, Nishchint Singh Negi, confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated and the statements of the victims recorded. However, the accused teacher remains on the run.

The situation has sparked calls for stringent measures to ensure student safety. Akhil Bhartiya Mahila Janwaadi Samiti's district president highlighted multiple cases in recent months, urging for the activation of Internal Complaints Committees in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)