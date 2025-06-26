Left Menu

Allegations of Harassment in Himachal Schools Rise: A Grim Trend

Six minor girls from a government school in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district have accused their teacher of sexual harassment. A case has been registered under relevant laws, and the accused teacher is absconding. This incident follows similar accusations in the district, highlighting a troubling trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, a disturbing trend emerges as six minor girls report sexual harassment by their Hindi teacher. This is the second such case in a week, raising serious concerns about the safety of students in educational institutions.

Following the accusations, police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The superintendent of police, Nishchint Singh Negi, confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated and the statements of the victims recorded. However, the accused teacher remains on the run.

The situation has sparked calls for stringent measures to ensure student safety. Akhil Bhartiya Mahila Janwaadi Samiti's district president highlighted multiple cases in recent months, urging for the activation of Internal Complaints Committees in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

