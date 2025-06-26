AIIMS Bhubaneswar: A Rising Star in Medical Education

In a recent survey by India Today and Marketing and Development Research Associates (MDRA), AIIMS Bhubaneswar has climbed to the second spot among India's top 10 emerging medical colleges. This prestigious rating underscores the institute's dedication to advancing medical education and patient care.

According to a statement released by AIIMS Bhubaneswar, this accolade reflects its unwavering commitment to academic brilliance, innovative research, and compassionate healthcare. Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas expressed that the recognition is a testament to the institute's pursuit of excellence, making it a symbol of trust, innovation, and integrity in medical circles.

Biswas further noted that AIIMS Bhubaneswar's consistent rise in national rankings showcases a holistic approach in nurturing future medical leaders while achieving superior patient outcomes. The institute's growing reputation further solidifies its standing as a beacon of medical education in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)