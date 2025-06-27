Left Menu

IILM University Enters Final Admission Round with Focus on Scholarships and Global Opportunities

IILM University announces its final round of admissions for 2025–26, offering diverse programs and a range of scholarships. The institution emphasizes real-world learning through partnerships, research, and specialised programs. Global collaborations enhance student experience, while strong placement support readies students for competitive career prospects.

IILM University, with campuses in Gurugram, Greater Noida, and Lodhi Road, has opened its final admission round for the 2025–26 academic year, boasting a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across eight schools.

Committed to inclusivity, the university offers various scholarships based on academic merit, national test scores, regional representation, and more, with applications accepted until August 31, 2025.

To ensure students meet industry demands, IILM integrates real-world learning with a focus on innovation, while fostering global partnerships for diverse academic experiences and robust placement support.

