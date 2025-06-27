IILM University Enters Final Admission Round with Focus on Scholarships and Global Opportunities

IILM University, with campuses in Gurugram, Greater Noida, and Lodhi Road, has opened its final admission round for the 2025–26 academic year, boasting a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across eight schools.

Committed to inclusivity, the university offers various scholarships based on academic merit, national test scores, regional representation, and more, with applications accepted until August 31, 2025.

To ensure students meet industry demands, IILM integrates real-world learning with a focus on innovation, while fostering global partnerships for diverse academic experiences and robust placement support.

(With inputs from agencies.)