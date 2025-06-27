Left Menu

Tragic Turn of Events: School Harassment Leads to Teen's Untimely Death

Suruchi Chaudhary, a 14-year-old Class 10 student and daughter of a Haryana Police officer, tragically ended her life. Her family claims she was distressed due to poor academic performance, harassment by school staff, and restrictions on participating in sports. Authorities are investigating these serious allegations.

Updated: 27-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:06 IST
A 14-year-old girl named Suruchi Chaudhary has died by suicide at her home, following claims from her family that she faced harassment by school personnel and stress due to poor academic results. The incident has prompted a police investigation.

Suruchi, the daughter of an Assistant Sub-Inspector from Haryana Police, was a Class 10 student. Her family alleges that she was threatened with demotion by her school principal and a mathematics teacher after failing three subjects in recent tests, impacting her mental well-being.

In addition, pressure from school authorities to participate only in the under-14 category for Kho-Kho, despite her national-level experience, allegedly worsened her distress. Police have received a complaint from the family and are scrutinizing the allegations against the school staff.

