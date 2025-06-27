Tragic Turn of Events: School Harassment Leads to Teen's Untimely Death

A 14-year-old girl named Suruchi Chaudhary has died by suicide at her home, following claims from her family that she faced harassment by school personnel and stress due to poor academic results. The incident has prompted a police investigation.

Suruchi, the daughter of an Assistant Sub-Inspector from Haryana Police, was a Class 10 student. Her family alleges that she was threatened with demotion by her school principal and a mathematics teacher after failing three subjects in recent tests, impacting her mental well-being.

In addition, pressure from school authorities to participate only in the under-14 category for Kho-Kho, despite her national-level experience, allegedly worsened her distress. Police have received a complaint from the family and are scrutinizing the allegations against the school staff.