Governor's Walkout Sparks Controversy in Tamil Nadu Assembly

In an unprecedented move that stirred the political landscape of Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi walked out of the state assembly without delivering his scheduled address, citing inaccuracies in the speech prepared by the ruling DMK government.

Chief Minister M K Stalin admonished the Governor for his actions, labeling them as a violation of rules and traditions. The Assembly subsequently passed a resolution disapproving Ravi's behavior, asserting that only the government's text read by the Speaker would be recorded.

Stalin criticized the statutory requirement for governors to deliver such addresses, citing repeat issues in multiple states. He proposed constitutional amendments to eliminate this obligation, emphasizing that a governor should support a government with strong public backing.