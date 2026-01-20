Governor's Walkout Sparks Controversy in Tamil Nadu Assembly
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi exited the state assembly without giving his customary address, citing inaccuracies in the DMK-prepared text. CM M K Stalin criticized him for disrespecting the assembly, and a resolution was passed against the Governor's actions. Stalin suggested amending the Constitution to eliminate the Governor's annual address.
In an unprecedented move that stirred the political landscape of Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi walked out of the state assembly without delivering his scheduled address, citing inaccuracies in the speech prepared by the ruling DMK government.
Chief Minister M K Stalin admonished the Governor for his actions, labeling them as a violation of rules and traditions. The Assembly subsequently passed a resolution disapproving Ravi's behavior, asserting that only the government's text read by the Speaker would be recorded.
Stalin criticized the statutory requirement for governors to deliver such addresses, citing repeat issues in multiple states. He proposed constitutional amendments to eliminate this obligation, emphasizing that a governor should support a government with strong public backing.
