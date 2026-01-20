Left Menu

Governor's Walkout Sparks Controversy in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi exited the state assembly without giving his customary address, citing inaccuracies in the DMK-prepared text. CM M K Stalin criticized him for disrespecting the assembly, and a resolution was passed against the Governor's actions. Stalin suggested amending the Constitution to eliminate the Governor's annual address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:52 IST
Governor's Walkout Sparks Controversy in Tamil Nadu Assembly
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move that stirred the political landscape of Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi walked out of the state assembly without delivering his scheduled address, citing inaccuracies in the speech prepared by the ruling DMK government.

Chief Minister M K Stalin admonished the Governor for his actions, labeling them as a violation of rules and traditions. The Assembly subsequently passed a resolution disapproving Ravi's behavior, asserting that only the government's text read by the Speaker would be recorded.

Stalin criticized the statutory requirement for governors to deliver such addresses, citing repeat issues in multiple states. He proposed constitutional amendments to eliminate this obligation, emphasizing that a governor should support a government with strong public backing.

TRENDING

1
Haryana Upholds Religious Rights During Exams

Haryana Upholds Religious Rights During Exams

 India
2
Odisha Congress Protests: Denied Access to Governor Over MGNREGA Memo

Odisha Congress Protests: Denied Access to Governor Over MGNREGA Memo

 India
3
Key Developments in Global Health and Pharmaceuticals

Key Developments in Global Health and Pharmaceuticals

 Global
4
Global Tensions Rise Over Greenland, Arctic Security, and Trade Tariffs

Global Tensions Rise Over Greenland, Arctic Security, and Trade Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026