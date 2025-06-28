Rajasthan's Education Renaissance: Honoring Legacy of Bhamashah

In a significant address at the 29th state-level Bhamashah Felicitation Ceremony, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored the state's educational goals. He emphasized not just imparting education but also instilling values, ethics, and cultural ethos in students to mold them into exemplary citizens.

Sharma hailed educators for making Rajasthan a leader in the educational sector and paid tribute to Bhamashah's legacy. Drawing parallels with contemporary philanthropists, he encouraged societal support in education. Highlighting the state's commitment, he mentioned substantial financial aid directed at initiatives to empower girls.

The event, also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Education Minister Madan Dilawar, concluded with the honoring of 35 donors with the Shiksha Vibhushan award to recognize their invaluable contributions to the educational field.

(With inputs from agencies.)