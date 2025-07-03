Left Menu

MIT Bengaluru Students Bag Lucrative Job Offers Amid Innovative Learning Environment

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) Bengaluru achieved remarkable placement success, highlighted by a INR 52 LPA offer. Over 250 recruiters from various sectors participated. MIT focuses on innovation and industry readiness, leading to high-value packages. MAHE Bengaluru fosters a transformative learning environment, driven by market-oriented education and skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:48 IST
MIT Bengaluru Students Bag Lucrative Job Offers Amid Innovative Learning Environment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MIT Bengaluru's graduating students witnessed exceptional success in their placement drive, with the highest package offered reaching INR 52 lakh per annum. Top recruiters including Microsoft, Amazon, and Intel participated, showcasing MIT's prestige in nurturing industry-ready talent.

Significant offers included INR 22 lakh in the Computer Science department, INR 18.6 lakh in the AI & Cyber Security department, and INR 15 lakh in Information Technology. MIT's commitment to practical skills and real-world challenges played a pivotal role in these achievements.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr) Madhu Veeraraghavan emphasized MAHE Bengaluru's mission of aligning education with modern market needs. With innovative infrastructure and strong industry connections, MIT students are well-equipped for future challenges, reflecting their readiness for a competitive global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025