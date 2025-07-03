MIT Bengaluru Students Bag Lucrative Job Offers Amid Innovative Learning Environment

MIT Bengaluru's graduating students witnessed exceptional success in their placement drive, with the highest package offered reaching INR 52 lakh per annum. Top recruiters including Microsoft, Amazon, and Intel participated, showcasing MIT's prestige in nurturing industry-ready talent.

Significant offers included INR 22 lakh in the Computer Science department, INR 18.6 lakh in the AI & Cyber Security department, and INR 15 lakh in Information Technology. MIT's commitment to practical skills and real-world challenges played a pivotal role in these achievements.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr) Madhu Veeraraghavan emphasized MAHE Bengaluru's mission of aligning education with modern market needs. With innovative infrastructure and strong industry connections, MIT students are well-equipped for future challenges, reflecting their readiness for a competitive global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)