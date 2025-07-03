Goa Declares School Holiday Amid Weather Alert
The Goa government has declared a school holiday on July 4 due to an 'orange alert' for heavy rainfall issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Students are advised to stay indoors for safety, while teachers on training duty must attend their sessions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Goa government has declared a school holiday on July 4, following an orange alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall.
State Education Director Shailesh Zingde announced the decision prioritizing student safety amid continuing downpours, as heavy to extremely heavy rain is anticipated statewide.
Teachers attending training will proceed with sessions, while students are urged to avoid dangerous areas due to predicted adverse weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Torrential Downpours: Orange Alert Issued
Orange Alert Issued: Eastern Rajasthan Braces for Torrential Downpour
Himachal Braces for Deluge: IMD Issues Orange Alert
IMD Issues Orange Alert for Himachal Pradesh Amid Intense Rainfall Warnings
IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' for Heavy Rain in Jharkhand