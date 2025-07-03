Left Menu

Goa Declares School Holiday Amid Weather Alert

The Goa government has declared a school holiday on July 4 due to an 'orange alert' for heavy rainfall issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Students are advised to stay indoors for safety, while teachers on training duty must attend their sessions.

Updated: 03-07-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:27 IST
The Goa government has declared a school holiday on July 4, following an orange alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall.

State Education Director Shailesh Zingde announced the decision prioritizing student safety amid continuing downpours, as heavy to extremely heavy rain is anticipated statewide.

Teachers attending training will proceed with sessions, while students are urged to avoid dangerous areas due to predicted adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

