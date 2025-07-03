Goa Declares School Holiday Amid Weather Alert

The Goa government has declared a school holiday on July 4, following an orange alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall.

State Education Director Shailesh Zingde announced the decision prioritizing student safety amid continuing downpours, as heavy to extremely heavy rain is anticipated statewide.

Teachers attending training will proceed with sessions, while students are urged to avoid dangerous areas due to predicted adverse weather conditions.

