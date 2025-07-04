Tripura CM launches school assessment framework to boost education standards

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday launched the Tripura School Assessment and Accreditation Framework (TSAAF), a new initiative to identify educational and infrastructural gaps across schools and promote continuous institutional improvement.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), the TSAAF is designed to evaluate the quality of schools in the northeastern state.

Speaking at the programme, the chief minister said, ''I want each school in Tripura to become a centre of excellence to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.'' Asserting that the state is spending substantial funds to develop educational infrastructure, he said the overall educational environment has improved significantly in the state.

''Tripura has already become a fully literate state, the third in the country after Mizoram and Goa. The pass percentages in Class 10 and higher secondary levels have improved this year. The Vidayajyoti schools (CBSE) did well in both the exams this year, with the pass percentages increasing by 26 and 21, respectively, compared to 2024'', he said.

The CM also addressed the long-standing issue of teacher shortages. ''Everyone knows a vacuum was created in the teaching workforce due to reasons known to all,'' he said, referring to the 10,323 teachers who lost their jobs after the Supreme Court upheld the Tripura High Court's verdict terminating their appointments.

''We are recruiting qualified teachers through the Tripura Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRBT). Recently, the department appointed 226 graduate and undergraduate teachers. The government is trying to fill up the vacancies without compromising the quality'', he added.

