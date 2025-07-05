Raising the Bar: KDMC's Education Conference for Teachers

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) made strides to strengthen education quality through its first-ever conference aimed at boosting academic standards in civic schools. The event brought together education experts, school inspectors, and key stakeholders to collaborate on enhancing teaching methodologies.

The conference, aligned with the Nipun Bharat Mission, emphasized equipping teachers with strategies to deliver quality education to students in municipal schools. KDMC municipal commissioner, Abhinav Goyal, expressed confidence in the teachers' ability to achieve this objective, given their dedication and skillsets.

To illustrate the current academic standing, students underwent assessments in Marathi, English, and Mathematics via the Vinoba Bhave app. This initiative will help tailor educational plans to ensure all children reach the desired proficiency levels within three months, according to a KDMC release.

